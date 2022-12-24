Seahawks vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Holidays, everyone!

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) have not had a December to remember, having lost their grip on a playoff spot over the past couple of weeks. With just one win over their last five games the Seahawks find themselves potentially needing to win out to qualify for the postseason. The first task is a seemingly impossible one against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3), winners of the AFC West once again and in the mix for the top seed in the conference.

Patrick Mahomes is having another MVP caliber season even without Tyreek Hill as his top receiver. Kansas City is tops in the NFL in scoring, which is a recipe for disaster for a Seahawks team that is near the bottom in the league in points allowed. The Chiefs defense may be anchored by Chris Jones but overall they have also had their struggles, so if there was ever a time for Geno Smith and company to get back on track, now is that time. However, the Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett as he recovers from finger surgery, and it’s slated to be an extremely cold afternoon with temperatures in the teens. Not ideal for high-octane offense!

If the Seahawks win they could move back into a wild card spot if other results go their way. A loss and they are on the brink of elimination after a 6-3 start.

Here are all the details fans need on this Christmas Eve matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Arrowhead Pride

Odds

The Seahawks are 10-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 49.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): L 21-13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)