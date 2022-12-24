Filed under: 2022 NFL Season: Week 16 late games open thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Dec 24, 2022, 1:00pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Week 16 late games open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Only two games in this window: Commanders at 49ers on CBS and Eagles at Cowboys nationally on FOX. GO NOT COMMANDERS! More From Field Gulls Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 4th Quarter game thread Injury Update: Abe Lucas Questionable to return with thigh injury 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 3rd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 2nd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 1st Quarter game thread Loading comments...
