2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks are really up against it. They’re the biggest underdogs of the entire weekend and they’re facing a Kansas City Chiefs team that leads the league in points scored. Seattle has historically not won a lot of games in Kansas City, and are 0-for-5 in the 21st century.

There is no Tyler Lockett, so the Seahawks’ receiving corps is thin. There is no Ryan Neal, which means the safety position is heavily compromised against Patrick Mahomes and the juggernaut that is the Chiefs’ passing game. Al Woods is out and Bryan Mone is done for the year, so the run defense is in tough against a Chiefs team that may have found a quality back in Isiah Pacheco.

And yet, this is the NFL! Wild results happen all the time. Let’s get the holiday gift of a Seahawks upset win to revive fading playoff hopes!

SEA!!!!