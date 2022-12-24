Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are in desperation mode. Four losses in five games has taken them from the NFC West lead to out of the playoffs entirely. Their final road game of the season is a tough one against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-3), who are seeking the #1 seed in the conference and home field advantage for the playoffs. Kansas City’s only home loss this year is against the Buffalo Bills, so Seattle will need a truly Herculean effort in frigid temperatures to pull off the upset.

This is a live summary of the game, with a full recap coming once proceedings have come to an end. Consider this post a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you are still supposed to comment during the games), and refreshing the page will produce updates.

1st Quarter

The Chiefs started with the ball and threw it on three straight plays, but Patrick Mahomes’ last two passes were incomplete. A three-and-out by Kansas City’s mighty offense in the mighty cold! Seattle’s first play was an 18-yard run by Kenneth Walker III, which was wiped out by a hold on DK Metcalf. Already backed up near their own goal line, the drive stalled with no first downs.

It took only 9 plays for the Chiefs to go 63 yards and get the game’s opening touchdown. Patrick Mahomes gets the credit for the TD throw as the little toss was bobbled by Kadarius Toney, who still waltzed into the end zone. 7-0 Chiefs.

A big kick return by Godwin Igwebuike went to waste as the Seahawks got no first downs and turned it over on downs on a batted ball on 4th and 3. George Karlaftis swatted Geno Smith’s pass down before it could get to Laquon Treadwell. Luckily the Seahawks defense (!!!) came up big and forced a punt, with Tariq Woolen breaking up a deep shot to Justin Watson to deny KC a 2nd touchdown. The Seahawks got the ball back and rapidly went three-and-out.

2nd Quarter

Geno Smith got sacked on Seattle’s next possession and was slow to get up. He was holding his knee but thankfully got back to his feet and walked back to the sideline under his own power.

You can only keep Kansas City down for so long. Mahomes found Travis Kelce on an absolute dime to the Seattle 9 for 27 yards. Jerick McKinnon broke a Michael Jackson tackle and extended the lead on a quick catch-and-run. 14-0 Chiefs.

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Kadarius Toney 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes - SEA 0, KC 7

2nd Quarter: Jerick McKinnon 9-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes - SEA 0, KC 14

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks will kick off 2023 with a home game against the New York Jets (7-8) on Sunday, January 1st at 1:05 PM PT on FOX.