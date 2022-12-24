Today’s game against the Chiefs will go a long way in deciding your Seahawks’ playoff fate. It will be cold, it will be difficult, it will be decisive. This team, despite its struggles, has had a shot to win most every game this year. Should be a fun watch. Let’s sit back, enjoy our team, and see what they have to offer Kansas City today. Go ‘Hawks!

Seattle Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

