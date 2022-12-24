 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ken Walker, Noah Fant and Marquise Goodwin all active for Seahawks

It’s a big game, and all four skill position players who had been listed as Questionable for the Hawks are set to take the field.

By John P. Gilbert
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

It’s Christmas Eve, which for the Seattle Seahawks means the final game of the 2022 calendar in the form of a showdown against the one time AFC West division rival Kansas City Chiefs at chilly Arrowhead Stadium. The temperatures are low for the matchup between the two teams, but the stakes are high, with the Hawks needing a win to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race with the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

It was announced Thursday that the Seahawks would be without three key starters, including Al Woods and Ryan Neal on the defensive side of the ball and Tyler Lockett on offense. Now that the full inactive list has now been published, the four members of the team who had been designated as questionable - Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Marquise Goodwin and Noah Fant - will all suit up and play.

The full list of the members of the team who are inactive Saturday is:

  • RB Wayne Gallman
  • WR Tyler Lockett
  • G/T Jake Curhan
  • DT Al Woods
  • DT Daviyon Nixon
  • CB Artie Burns
  • S Ryan Neal

