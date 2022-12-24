We’re waiting for the Seahawks offense to get a first down.
7-0 Chiefs.
In This Stream
NFL 2022, Week 16: Seahawks face daunting trip to Kansas City to take on Chiefs
- 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 2nd Quarter game thread
- Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap
More From Field Gulls
- Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap
- 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 1st Quarter game thread
- Ken Walker, Noah Fant and Marquise Goodwin all active for Seahawks
- Pre-Snap Reads 12/24: Game Day!
- Seahawks vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
- Seattle Seahawks Radio Network affiliate stations
Loading comments...