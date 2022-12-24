Injury Update: Abe Lucas Questionable to return with thigh injury

The Seattle Seahawks are locked in a struggle against the temperature and against the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 matchup. Already missing several key members of the team due to injury, including Tyler Lockett and Al Woods, one of the Hawks rookie tackles suffered an injury in the third quarter and is now listed as Questionable to return.

.@Seahawks T Abraham Lucas is Questionable (thigh). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 24, 2022

As noted in the tweet from the team, Abe Lucas is Questionable to return due to a thigh injury, so for the time being second year tackle Stone Forsythe is in at right tackle.

The young, inexperienced line of the Seahawks had its work cut out for it dealing with Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap and George Karlaftis prior to potentially losing its starting right tackle for the remainder of the game, so this likely only complicates matters. For Forsythe this is his first action on offense since he logged a pair of offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.