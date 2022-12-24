 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Chiefs 4th Quarter game thread

Not out of it.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Still 17-3 Chiefs. We might have to bring back Koren Robinson to play wide receiver.

In This Stream

NFL 2022, Week 16: Seahawks face daunting trip to Kansas City to take on Chiefs

View all 22 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...