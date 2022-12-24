Post-Game Rapid Reaction: Seahawks offense goes ice cold in 24-10 loss to Chiefs

The good news: The Seattle Seahawks held the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs offense to under 300 yards of total offense.

The bad news: The Seahawks offense didn’t clear 300 yards of offense until garbage time and didn’t get a touchdown until they were way out of it.

It was a disjointed effort by the offense and as a result the Seahawks dropped a 24-10 game to the heavily favored Chiefs on a frigid day in Kansas City. The team we saw during their four-game winning streak feels like a distant memory now. If there was any positive on offense it has to be Kenneth Walker III getting back on track, rushing for 109 yards on 26 carries. Outside of that? Eh.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has his rapid reaction to Saturday’s defeat at Arrowhead Stadium, which puts Seattle below .500 for the first time since early October and needing a minor miracle to make the postseason.

Audio

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts