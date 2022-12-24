 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to the Seahawks’ frigid loss to Chiefs with some frosty takes

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
Seattle Seahawks v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

It may have actually happened, but it would have been a whole lot funnier if they actually won.

Regardless, the Seattle Seahawks lost a game to the Kansas City Chiefs that virtually everybody predicted they would lose, and it still seemed to hammer home the point that this team almost certainly isn’t going anywhere in 2022. That is ok, because this team has exceeded expectations in many ways, but reality is setting in. It isn’t all pessimism, especially regarding the long term prospects for this team. But in the short term, confidence is fading fast.

Tyler Lockett may have missed the game, but that didn’t stop him from sharing some feelings on the game.

Others shared this same feeling, apparently.

The defense had a much more respectable performance than many anticipated facing this KC offense, and even if it was far from perfect, they weren’t the weakest link on the field today. Tariq Woolen showed up again, like he always does.

It wasn’t all bad... Godwin Igwebuike looks to be a fun mid-season surprise in the return game.

Regardless of all the doom and gloom, the Seahawks are still not “technically” eliminated from payoff contention... So I am saying there is a chance.

Also, hopefully this doesn’t describe your viewing situation:

