Twitter reacts to the Seahawks’ frigid loss to Chiefs with some frosty takes

It may have actually happened, but it would have been a whole lot funnier if they actually won.

Pics or it didn't... wait this actually happened. pic.twitter.com/pWtA4YHqbC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 24, 2022

Regardless, the Seattle Seahawks lost a game to the Kansas City Chiefs that virtually everybody predicted they would lose, and it still seemed to hammer home the point that this team almost certainly isn’t going anywhere in 2022. That is ok, because this team has exceeded expectations in many ways, but reality is setting in. It isn’t all pessimism, especially regarding the long term prospects for this team. But in the short term, confidence is fading fast.

I miss the 2020 pass protection. This group will get there though, just not this year. — irreversibly genopilled but it's festive ❄ (@cmikesspinmove) December 24, 2022

I have no idea what Waldron is trying to accomplish. But in his defense, the offensive line cannot create any push. None. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 24, 2022

How did our line go from being solid to complete — Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) December 24, 2022

The only thing that can get the Seahawks back in this game is more run/run/pass. Trust the process — Parker (@ParkerLewes) December 24, 2022

The @Seahawks OL & 13 personnel group was one of the most pleasant surprises of the first half of the season.



They’ve been one of the biggest challenges in the second half. No push. Losing on the edges. Simply not good enough & setting the offense back consistently — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) December 24, 2022

Geno having to lineup our RBs in the proper spot multiple times already is an embarrassment and reflects on coaching. This team doesn't deserve the postseason. — The Broncos' Daddy (@Blaisien_) December 24, 2022

NFL is rigged against the Seahawks ….. — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) December 24, 2022

Tyler Lockett may have missed the game, but that didn’t stop him from sharing some feelings on the game.

Calm down now.. no Seahawks hate while I’m on Twitter.. we not doing that at all https://t.co/Z3SDJZNpVf — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 24, 2022

Have the chiefs got a penalty yet?? Asking for a friend — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 24, 2022

Others shared this same feeling, apparently.

Refs' Christmas gift to the Chiefs:

This game. — I Just Wanna Know (@Stay1nTheKnow) December 24, 2022

Refs can’t be this one sided at half copium — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 24, 2022

A penalty called on KC?! It’s a Christmas miracle! — Marielle (@marielle922) December 24, 2022

How did Austin Blythe get called for a false start? — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 24, 2022

HOW YOU GETTING PAID REF???? — Mohammed Al-Azadi (@_twinmohammed) December 24, 2022

The defense had a much more respectable performance than many anticipated facing this KC offense, and even if it was far from perfect, they weren’t the weakest link on the field today. Tariq Woolen showed up again, like he always does.

Testing Tariq Woolen is a BAD idea pic.twitter.com/YHuOIHH1T9 — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) December 24, 2022

Tariq Woolen is literally the only reason I’m watching this game — luke (@ColdWunz) December 24, 2022

It wasn’t all bad... Godwin Igwebuike looks to be a fun mid-season surprise in the return game.

Godwin is averaging 33.5 yards per kickoff return. sheesh. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 24, 2022

Some are saying Godwin Igwebuike is the next Devin Hester. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 24, 2022

For those wondering, the Seahawks will need to promote Igwebuike from the practice squad in the next two weeks or he will become a free agent after the season ends. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) December 24, 2022

Regardless of all the doom and gloom, the Seahawks are still not “technically” eliminated from payoff contention... So I am saying there is a chance.

Early returns have the potential to soften a loss today and pave the way for the Seahawks path to the playoffs, still https://t.co/yuDQ78889E — John ️‍ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) December 24, 2022

Also, hopefully this doesn’t describe your viewing situation: