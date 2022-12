Merry Christmas! We’ve got three games on tap starting at 10 AM with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins on FOX, ending with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals on NBC at 5:20 PM PT, but the main event for us is the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on CBS/Nickelodeon at 1:30 PM PT. We need a Broncos loss! We want a Broncos loss! We want a better draft pick!

This is the open thread for all three games.