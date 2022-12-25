Another tough loss. Yeah, we know. Anyway, wishing you all a wonderful day. Thank you for supporting our little blog.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks-Chiefs: 5 points about the game - Seaside Joe

12/24/22 Recap and thoughts about Seattle's future: Seaside Joe 1391

Instant reaction: Seahawks lose to Chiefs « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks lose again, Merry Christmas

Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC - The News Tribune

Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs.

Seahawks show signs of improvement, but it might be too little too late - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks are 7-8 and after five losses in their last six games, running out of time to get things right. Yet that’s still the goal the Seahawks are clinging to, as they must.

Lefko: Instant reaction to Seahawks' 24-10 loss to Kansas City - Seattle Sports

Mike Lefko of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob weighs in on the Seahawks' 24-10 loss in Week 16 of the NFL season to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Big day for Seahawks' defense spoiled by low point for offense - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks had a great performance defensively against the NFL's best offense, but Seattle's offense couldn't capitalize vs. the Chiefs.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs - NFL Game Recap - December 24, 2022 | ESPN

Get a recap of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs football game.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Offense Struggles To Execute In Week 16 Loss To Chiefs - Seahawks.com

Notes and takeaways from a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Eve at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seahawks not dead yet, but don’t look like a playoff team after loss to Chiefs - The Athletic

Seattle's loss in Kansas City wasn't a death blow, as other NFC wild-card contenders lost, but the Seahawks don't look playoff-caliber.

Seattle Seahawks Defense Only Source of Warmth in Loss to Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks defense gave the team its only real chance of staying in the running with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

NFC West News

49ers News: Defense leads the charge in win over Commanders - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Commanders

49ers beat Commanders in Week 16 Christmas Eve game: Final score and recap of impressive 2nd-half performance - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers scored 30 points in the second half against the Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers 37, Washington Commanders 20: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Arizona Cardinals: Three Bold Predictions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Here's three bold predictions on what transpires on the day.

One Cardinals’ Fan’s Simple Answers to Hot Seat Questions - Revenge of the Birds

When I was serving as the English Department chair at Foxborough High School, the main question I would ask myself when observing teachers’ classes was: would I want my daughter to take this class?...

Rams Naughty or Nice? John Wolford, Bryce Perkins played themselves out of jobs - Turf Show Times

Tutu Atwell, Michael Hoecht earned bigger roles in 2023 and beyond

Could 'Tired' Sean McVay Leave Los Angeles Rams at Season's End? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

For the Los Angeles Rams, the losses might not stop when this season mercifully ends.

Around The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem - Larry Brown Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals' airplane had to make an emergency landing due to an engine problem. They stopped in New York.

Christmas Eve NFL Liveblog: Surging Bengals Battle Patriots | Football Outsiders

It's NFL Saturday! You know, deck them halls and all that stuff? Join us for a festive liveblog, for after all, there's only three more weeks 'till playoff time!

NFL Winners and Losers: Kirk Cousins might deserve some credit after another game-winning drive - Yahoo Sports

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more

Cowboys and Eagles beat each other’s backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength - Yahoo Sports

As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team’s frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises.

NFL Week 16 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 16.

NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild Saturday slate - NFL.com

Judy Battista explores the state of the NFC playoff picture after a wild Week 16 Saturday slate and reveals winners and losers.

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Saturday's games - NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Saturday.

NFL Week 16 takeaways: More Vikings drama, Bengals stay hot, Mike Vrabel’s job security - The Athletic

Minnesota, Cincinnati and Dallas pulled out wins to keep their chases for conference No. 1 seeds alive, while the Titans stumbled again.

NFL Week 16 grades: Bengals earn 'B+' for wild win over Patriots; Cowboys get 'B+' for rallying past Eagles - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 16 grades for every team that played on Christmas Eve

Week 16 overreactions and reality checks: Cowboys can beat Eagles in playoffs? Vikings will be one-and-done? - CBSSports.com

Let's determine which Week 16 takeaways are overreactions and which are reality