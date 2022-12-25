Snap Reactions: Stone Forsythe with his first extended playing time

The holiday season has been less than pleasant for the Seattle Seahawks, with the team dropping five of its last six, including losing four of the five games played since Thanksgiving. Saturday was no different, as the team lost on Christmas Eve to the one time division rival Kansas City Chiefs 24-10 in a game that for many likely wasn’t as close as the final score may have appeared.

Regardless of the outcome, the snap counts for many players were very interesting, including some extended playing time for at least a pair of youngsters on offense. Rookie wide receiver Dareke Young did not record any stats on offense, but the ten snaps he played were one of his highest totals on the season. Meanwhile, 2021 sixth round pick Stone Forsythe played nearly triple the number of offensive snaps against Kansas City, 45, as he had played in his entire career prior to the game Saturday, 16.

DeeJay Dallas and Ken Walker combined for the majority of snaps at running back, with Travis Homer seeing the field for a single play before leaving with an injury.

On defense, the team once again did not use as much nickel and dime as it had during its winning streak earlier in the season, averaging 4.79 defensive backs per play. Teez Tabor and Johnathan Abram split time at the strong safety spot in the absence of Ryan Neal, with Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe seeing limited playing time with Bruce Irvin on the field for just under two dozen defensive snaps. In short, it’s not a great sign for the development of a couple of recent second round picks when they are playing about as many snaps as soon to be free agent L.J. Collier. It’s not the end of the world, but one would hope for more out of a pair of recent second rounders.

Moving on to special teams, it was once again the Nick Bellore and Tanner Muse show, with Jon Rhattigan and Godwin Igwebuike right behind them.

And now it’s on to Week 17 and the New York Jets.