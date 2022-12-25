Watch: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner team up to help the Seahawks one more time

A few weeks ago, legendary former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had two sacks and an interception against his old team. That hurt to watch him do that in a Los Angeles Rams uniform, but at least the Seahawks got the win.

With pivotal draft pick positioning at stake, we are in the rare situation of rooting for the Rams to win. So far they are delivering against the Denver Broncos, in part because fellow Seahawks great Russell Wilson hooked up with his former teammate for what is undeniably one of the best plays of Seattle’s season!

Russ threw a short pass over the middle that Bobby read all the way, and he picked off Wilson!

Two plays later, Cam Akers scored to give the Rams a 17-0 lead. It was Wilson’s second interception in as many pass attempts, and both led to Los Angeles touchdowns.

Let’s hope Russ and Bobby keep this up!