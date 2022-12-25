2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Denver instantly capitulates in 51-14 humiliation vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks did get a big win this weekend after all!

In a Christmas Day beatdown, the Los Angeles Rams humiliated the Denver Broncos from start to finish in a 51-14 thumping that drops Denver to 4-11 and improves the Rams to 5-10. For the purpose of the 2023 NFL Draft, that was a huge victory for Seattle.

Russell Wilson may not have had Aaron Donald to face this year, but he still took six sacks and threw three very bad interceptions. One of those picks was to his former Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner, who also sacked Russ later in the game. Here is Nickelodeon commentator Patrick Star on the call.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer.



#DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Wilson’s picks led to 17 Rams points, and the game was out of hand arguably in the opening quarter.

...This pick looked oddly familiar didn’t it?

He was yanked for Brett Rypien once the game was out of reach in the 4th quarter. Wilson was 15/27 for 215 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions in what stands as the biggest blowout defeat of his career. It got so bad that Rypien was yelling at Denver’s OL.

#Broncos backup Brett Rypien exchanged some words with the starting offensive line, defending Russell Wilson after he took another sack, per @tracywolfson. Dalton Risner pushed Rypien out of the way.



Here's the video, via CBS:pic.twitter.com/MR7TTCfEzK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2022

And when Rypien entered the game he threw a pick-six that resulted in the Rams’ 50-burger.

The Rams put up 44 offensive points and had no punts playing that many reserves. Baker Mayfield went 24/28 for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns. Tyler Higbee put up 9 catches for 94 yards and a pair of scores as the Broncos defense looked like they were just ready to go on vacation. Mayfield was not sacked once. We enjoy this result today but if a playoff berth is on the line in Week 18 for the Seahawks, we better keep this performance in mind given McVay’s history with Seahawks defenses.

Thank you, Rams! And thank you, Bobby Wagner for a great game, as well as Russ for a bad one.

Draft Pick Status: Seattle’s first-round pick acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade remains at 3rd overall, when a Broncos win could’ve dropped it down to 7th. A reminder that tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule, not head to head results!

Next week’s opponent: A road game at the Kansas City Chiefs. They will probably not win that game.