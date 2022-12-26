Not everything went perfectly well for your Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Some things did tho, including a few necessary outcomes. The Seahawks still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win their next two contests. The season is in their hands. If they can continue to remain optimistic and find some of that mid-season magic, they most likely make it. Thanks for reading the links! Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday season.

Seahawks News

Seahawks playoff picture and draft order update: 2 top-12 picks in 2023 - Seaside Joe

How Seattle can get the number one overall pick, 12/25/22: Seaside Joe 1392

Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem - The News Tribune

The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances.

Seahawks Draft: The state of their top four picks in 2023 - Seattle Sports

Here's something you don't hear very often around the holidays: the Seahawks are still in play for both the postseason and the No. 1 pick.

Seahawks Fall To Chiefs, But Know “We Have A Shot Still” - Seahawks.com

Seahawks players and Pete Carroll know there’s still improvements to be made, but they feel good about some of the improvements they showed in the second half of Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs.

NFC West News

L.A. Rams vs. Denver Broncos Notebook: Familiar Faces and the Return of Baker to SoFi - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams hosted the Broncos on Christmas Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Broncos get blown out by Rams; Russell Wilson throws 3 INTs - ESPN.com

Baker Mayfield posted his best performance yet since joining the Rams, throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Rams-Broncos final score: Baker Mayfield, LA defense gifts us a blowout - Turf Show Times

Baker Mayfield, Cobie Durant, Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers, and Bobby Wagner were all in on the action

Arizona Cardinals lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime after blowing lead - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of chances, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in overtime on Christmas night.

Arizona Cardinals Fall in Overtime to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-16 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals, despite leading by double digits in the fourth quarter, fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Christmas Day matchup that stretched to overtime.

Brock Purdy’s December surprise: 49ers QB has been terrific with the deep ball - The Athletic

Kyle Shanahan got what he wanted for Christmas — a 49ers win with enough mistakes to allow him to ensure his players don't get too comfy.

Around The NFL

Theory emerges for how Tyler Huntley made Pro Bowl - Larry Brown Sports

A theory emerged to explain how Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl over several other players.

Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races - Yahoo Sports

Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Broncos' Russell Wilson problem somehow gets even worse in an abysmal loss to Rams - Yahoo Sports

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old in late November.

Future of New York Jets' regime hinges on QB decision - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

The Jets have nearly all the ingredients needed to make a playoff run, with QB a big exception. It'll be a top priority for GM Joe Douglas in 2023.

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader - NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Week 16 grades: Tom Brady's Buccaneers get 'C' for Christmas win; Packers earn 'B+' for upsetting Dolphins - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 16 grades for every team that played over the holiday weekend