Seahawks open as slight favorite at home versus the Jets in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot in common with the New York Jets this season.

Both teams were 6-3 after Week 9.

The Jets (-105) had a 4-game win streak that started in Week 4 . . . the Seahawks (-115) had a 4-game win streak that started in Week 6.

And . . .

Both teams have lost five of their last six games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the opening line on DraftKings Sportsbook is a single point, with Seattle a very narrow home favorite.

In Week 16, the Seahawks scored 10 points against the Chiefs while the Jets only scored 3 against the Jaguars.

So, of course, the Over/Under this week is 43.

Fun Facts:

The Jets’ last 5 losses have been by a combined 39 points; Seattle’s last 5 losses have been by 38.

On the season, the Jets have lost 3 games by double digits; Seattle has lost 2.

Both teams have won 3 games by double digits.

Each team has won 1 game by a single point (Week 1 for Seattle; Week 2 for the Jets).

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks are 3-0 against the Jets under Pete Carroll, have won the last 4 overall (all by double digits), and hold a 12-8 advantage in the all-time series.

Oh, and here’s one more sort of Fun Fact:

The Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, was the Seahawks’ Defensive Quality Control Coach from 2011 to 2013.