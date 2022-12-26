Broncos fire Nate Hackett

Heading into the season the expectation was that the Seattle Seahawks would be doomed to last place in the NFC West and would be in a fight to avoid having the first pick in the 2023 draft while the Denver Broncos would be Super Bowl contenders thanks to their acquisition of Russell Wilson.

Now, with the first 16 weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, things are looking quite different, with the Seahawks still battling to find a way into the postseason, while the Broncos are now looking for a new head coach.

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.



A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

Firing the head coach after fifteen games is certainly not the outcome that the Broncos and their fans had hoped for, in particular it is unlikely that they had hoped for a 37-point loss on national TV on Christmas Day. However, for Seattle fans it is a gift of immense proportions, as the Seahawks own the first and second round selections of the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft, meaning the outcome could not be much better from their perspective.