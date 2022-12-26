Mike White to start for Jets against Seahawks

In Week 17 both the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will be fighting to keep faint postseason hopes alive when they take the field, though one of the big questions had been who would start at quarterback for the Jets. So far in 2022 the Jets have played Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler at the position, with Wilson and Streveler playing in the Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, according to a report from Brian when they play at Lumen Field this Sunday, it will be Mike White at quarterback rather than the struggling Zach Wilson.

BREAKING: Jets QB Mike White was cleared by the doctors today and will start on Sunday in Seattle, according to a source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 26, 2022

The markets apparently like this move for New York, as the line has shifted significantly in the wake of this breaking. Originally a one and a half point underdog when the line opened, the Jets are now favored by 2.5 points over Seattle, though obviously there is still plenty of time for the line to move between now and then.