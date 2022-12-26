Injury Update: Abe Lucas getting patellar tendon evaluated

The Seattle Seahawks left Arrowhead Stadium under .500 for the first time since October on Sunday, unable to come away with a Christmas Eve victory to help them in their quest to sneak into one of the final Wild Card spots in the NFC. Now, in the wake of the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with a key matchup against the New York Jets looming in Week 17, the Hawks are suddenly dealing with two potentially significant injuries.

Abe Lucas is going to get imagining done on patellar tendon, Pete Carroll says. Same for Will Dissly, who has a knee contusion he's dealing with. Ditto for Joey Blount (knee). — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 26, 2022

Abe Lucas, of course, left the game against Kansas City early due to the injury, allowing Stone Forsythe to play more snaps than he had in his entire career entering the game. The significance of the fact that it is potentially a patellar tendon injury for Lucas cannot be downplayed, as the Seahawks have seen several players lost for a significant amount of time to patellar tendon injuries in recent years, including Jimmy Graham, Tre Brown and Will Dissly.

On the subject of Dissly, according to Pete Carroll he is dealing with a knee contusion, so his status bears watching through the week.