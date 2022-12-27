The 2022 NFL Season continues to amaze on-lookers and surpass pre-season expectations, both positive and negative. Lots to talk about today as we move one step closer to another big weekend in ‘HawkLand. Absorb the links below at your leisure. Thank you for being here.

#np Superunknown by Soundgarden

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks should consider trading 2023 first round pick - Seaside Joe

John Schneider should steal strategy from a longtime rival: Seaside Joe 1393

Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks - KING5 Seattle

Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That's 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team.

A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike - The News Tribune

The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team.

Boxing Day mock draft: Seahawks focus on the trenches « Seahawks Draft Blog

Time for my second mock with the Seahawks currently in a very interesting position with the #3 and #12 picks in the draft.

Seahawks Injuries: Latest from Carroll on Lucas, Dissly and more - Seattle Sports

On Monday's Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks coach provided the latest on injuries to Abe Lucas, Will Dissly, Al Woods and others.

Huard: Seahawks' Tariq Woolen proves he's a shutdown CB vs Mahomes - Seattle Sports

Not only is Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen a Pro Bowler, but Brock Huard said he showed he's a shutdown CB against the top offense in the NFL.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 16 Loss In Kansas City - Seahawks.com

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Seattle’s Week 16 loss to the Chiefs.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To The Seahawks' 24-10 Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 24-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Negative Early-Down Plays Crippling Seattle Seahawks' Struggling Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have obvious third down concerns on offense, but to find a solution with two games to play, the team must address the main symptom behind the problem.

NFC West News

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan explains Drake Jackson’s healthy scratch against the Commanders - Niners Nation

It came down to a numbers game, and Shanahan elected to go with an interior defender

Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the 49ers Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently said on a conference call that he hasn't thought about who will be the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback next season.

Everything That Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals Overtime Loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

This loss was frustrating because of how winnable the game was. Here's everything that went right and wrong for the Arizona Cardinals vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Red Rain Podcast: TB 19 ARI 16 OT High Wattage Effort - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Bucs 19-16 in overtime, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort. Outstanding tone setting efforts like this one;

Tristan Wirfs is absolutely no match for JJ...

Rams-Broncos PFF Grades: How did Baker Mayfield fare in second win with LA? - Turf Show Times

Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins were the focal points of the passing game on Christmas day

Los Angeles Rams QB Baker Mayfield Details Why LA is 'An Efficient Place' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was the definition of efficient in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.

Around The NFL

Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster - Larry Brown Sports

The Denver Broncos have announced multiple other firings after the ouster of head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

Week 16 DVOA Preview: Packers Rising | Football Outsiders

The Packers and Jaguars move up, the Jets and Patriots move down. Buffalo is still on top.

How did Nathaniel Hackett fail so quickly with the Broncos? A look back at a rough season - Yahoo Sports

It's rare to be one-and-done as an NFL head coach.

NFL Power Rankings: Aaron Rodgers and Packers could make playoffs, then be a tough out - Yahoo Sports

After the Green Bay Packers fell to 4-8, Five Thirty Eight's projection model gave them a 3% chance to make the playoffs. After they beat the Chicago Bears to improve to 5-8, that number jumped all the way up to 4%.

With seven sacks, Chargers' defense leads rout of Colts - ESPN.com

It wasn't Justin Herbert's best game, but even when they weren't at their best, the Chargers were too much for Indy.

Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame credentials and what’s next: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Pondering the future of the Patriots, what the Panthers are doing, whether the Eagles are running Jalen Hurts too much and more from Week 16

Move the Sticks: Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett + breaking down big Week 16 games - NFL.com

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 16 of the NFL season.

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night - NFL.com

Keyed by a stellar defensive effort, the Los Angeles Chargers won their third straight, defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to clinch a playoff berth.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Week 16 winners and losers, plus sizing up the playoff picture and Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Dec. 26