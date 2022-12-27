Seahawks promote kick return specialist Godwin Igwebuike to active roster

The Seattle Seahawks got an unexpected big boost in the kick return game from practice squad running back Godwin Igwebuike, and now he finds himself with a deserved spot on the active roster.

Seattle promoted Igwebuike on Monday to fill the spot vacated by safety Joey Blount, who is now out for the the rest of the season with a knee injury. Igwebuike was out of practice squad elevations following Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, so in order for him to play again this season he needed to be signed to the active roster outright.

Igwebuike has been outstanding on kick return duties, averaging 28.3 yards per return and that’s including one mishandled kick against the Chiefs. For context, other Seahawks kick returners had a combined 420 yards through 12 games on an average of 22.1 yards. It’s a wonder how a quality returner was just chilling on the practice squad this whole time.

Replacing Igwebuike on the practice squad is running back Tony Jones Jr, who’d been pressed into emergency duty in recent weeks before he was waived ahead of the Chiefs game.