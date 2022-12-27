Podcast: How the collapse of the Broncos impacts the Seahawks

The Denver Broncos circus has been tremendous to watch from the perspective of Seattle Seahawks fans. Sitting at 4-11 with two games to go, there’s a real chance that the Seahawks will pick in the top-3 of the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. After a 51-14 implosion against the Los Angeles Rams, ownership apparently had seen enough and fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Needless to say, Hackett has been one of the best things to happen to the Seahawks in quite some time.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens is joined by Brandan Schulze to discuss the Broncos’ decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett, as well Wilson’s disappointing season, and then look at the quarterback situation on the Seahawks’ side. With Denver’s pick guaranteed to be in the top-10, what will Seattle do?

Have a listen to the whole show below.

Audio

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts