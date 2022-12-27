Will Dissly out for the regular season with knee injury

In all likelihood, Uncle Will’s season is over.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pete Carroll described the injury as a contusion but there were no further specifics provided.

Dissly will miss the last two regular season games and while there is no timetable for his return, the only way he will be back this season is if the Seahawks make the NFC Championship Game. Don’t laugh at this sentence, I’m just reporting the facts.

Having signed a 3-year, $24 million contract this offseason as a free agent, Dissly posted career highs in receptions (34) and yards (349) while also maintaining his role as a blocker and special teams contributor. Against the New York Giants he won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for forcing one fumble and recovering another. It is certainly worth noting that Dissly’s snap count share started to dip in early November.

This is undoubtedly a bummer for Dissly, whom barring a miracle will end his season on injured reserve for the third time in five years. Seattle’s use of 13 personnel (1 running back, 3 tight ends) is also done for the season unless they promote Tyler Mabry from the practice squad.

With Dissly out, cornerback Xavier Crawford has been signed to the active roster.