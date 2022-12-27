Report: Packers poach Bo Melton off practice squad

To say the Seattle Seahawks have struggled with wide receiver depth this season would be an understatement. All five of the top receivers on the roster - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart - have missed time or played through injury at some point this season.

The Hawks have had to dig so deep at the position that former first round pick and midseason practice squad signee Laquon Treadwell saw extended playing time against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Week 16, along with rookie seventh rounder Dareke Young. It had led some to question whether the Hawks might turn to the practice squad again as Tyler Lockett works his way back from surgery. However, as of Tuesday, there is one less option to call up from the practice squad.

Dean Lowry is done for the regular season after Packers placed him on IR.



They signed WR Bo Melton to the active roster. Melton is a rookie who the Seahawks drafted in the seventh round.



Green Bay also released OLB Tipa Galeai. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 27, 2022

The Green Bay Packers poaching Bo Melton makes sense, given that both the Hawks and the Packers run similar offenses out of the McVay tree. That likely gives Melton an opportunity to step in and see playing time quicker than many of the other options available to Green Bay.