2022 NFL Season, Week 17: Seahawks and Jets battle in must-win for both teams

The Seattle Seahawks (7-8) and New York Jets (7-8) both started the 2022 NFL season at 6-3 and among the league’s biggest surprise stories. They’ve since faltered and find themselves on the cusp of postseason elimination in the penultimate week of the regular season. As the calendar flips to 2023, a win is essentially the only option for either side.

Seattle has dropped three straight, including a pair of brutal games against Super Bowl contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. A previously high-scoring offense is struggling for points, which is not good considering the defense’s struggles and the strength of this Jets team is defense.

Robert Saleh’s team will be starting quarterback Mike White again after two weeks of Zach Wilson. White suffered a rib injury against the Bills and back came Wilson into the lineup for two losses, including a performance so poor against the Jacksonville Jaguars that he was benched for Chris Streveler. White’s been the best performing Jets QB, which isn’t saying a lot but that will be enough to make New York formidable offensively. On defense they have an elite defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams, and a star cornerback in rookie Sauce Gardner, who will be challenging Seattle’s Tariq Woolen for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks could get into a playoff spot if they win, whereas the Jets still need help, but both teams are within touching distance of a wild card berth and just as quickly on the precipice of elimination.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 2-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 42 points.

Seahawks vs. Jets airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, January 1st with commentary from Chris Myers and Robert Smith. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Jets game coverage.