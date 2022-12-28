Seahawks Reacts Survey: Week 17 confidence check-in

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

How low can the confidence poll go? I guess we’re about to find out soon.

This week’s edition of the Seahawks Reacts survey is just the standard question about the confidence you have in the direction of the franchise. A 6-3 start has given way to a collapse to 7-8, with playoff chances almost certainly gone based on Seattle’s current form. The offense is faltering and the defense has been mostly bad since the bye week. But hey, the Seahawks were never supposed to be still in the playoff hunt this deep into the season, right?

Anyway, cast your vote below! Last check-up was 67%, which is as low as its been since the start of October.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/A2S27J/">Please take our survey</a>

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results.

To close this out: special shoutout to the 42% of you whom, when both the Seahawks and Denver Broncos were 2-3, correctly predicted that the Seahawks would finish with a better record than Denver.