In today’s links: Sauce versus the Friq, thoughts on J.J. Watt’s impending retirement, should the Dolphins shut down Tua?.... and much, much more!

Seahawks News

Analysis: Why Sunday's game between Seahawks and Jets is a rookie showcase - Yahoo Sports

For Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen, the game will mark a chance to try to state their own case on the same field against New York receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who for the moment are considered the likely winners.

Pete Carroll believes Seahawks proved to themselves in 2nd half in KC they can run to win - Yahoo Sports

Finally, Pete Carroll had had it.

Tuesday draft thoughts — could Houston take a defender? « Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s something we probably need to be prepared for that we aren’t really discussing.

Huard: How Seahawks can get their offense back on track - Seattle Sports

With the offense sputtering during the Seahawks' current rut of four losses in five games, Brock Huard agrees with Geno Smith on something.

Fann: Seahawks set to reap rewards of Broncos' nightmare season - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' recent skid is easier to take because of how the misfortune for Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will help them this offseason.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks at Chiefs - Seahawks.com

The Hawks fought through the cold but couldn't take home a win as they fell in Kansas City 24-10. Nasser Kyobe and Michael Bumpus recap week 16.

Tuesday Round-Up: Kenneth Walker III Named Pro Football Focus Rookie of the Week - Seahawks.com

PFF ranks running back Kenneth Walker III rookie of the week for his Week 16 efforts vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Has Geno Smith regressed amid Seahawks’ skid? Or does he need more help? Both? - The Athletic

Smith's turnovers have hurt the Seahawks during their slump, but he's not the only one to blame for his statistical decline.

'It Ain't Over!': DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks Eyeing Playoff Push - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have gone cold after a hot first half of the season, but with two games remaining, everything's still to play for, and the players inside the locker room are determined to finish strong.

NFC West News

49ers news: Why Mooney Ward is one of the 49ers' most important players - Niners Nation

Mooney Ward is all that’s keeping the 49ers secondary for being in serious trouble

Santa Came a Day Early and He Brought Me Two 49ers Presents - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Recapping the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Washington Commanders.

Arizona Cardinals Widely Viewed as One of Worst NFL Teams Across Week 17 Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There's no shorting it: The Arizona Cardinals are bad. Their placement in various power rankings throughout the internet confirm just how bad they are.

J.J. Watt leaves rich legacy for his work on and off the field - ESPN.com

The three-time DPOY announced this season will be his last, leaving fans with memories of him taking over games and helping out in the community.

How Kliff and Colt “See the Game” - Revenge of the Birds

On Twitter, hoards of Cardinals’ fans have been campaigning for Kliff Kingsbury to be fired as soon and as quickly as possible.

Rams QB depth chart: Let’s talk about Baker Mayfield - Turf Show Times

How Mayfield and the Rams running game finally got going against the Broncos

Baker Mayfield Having 'Fun' as Los Angeles Rams Quarterback - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Since signing with the Los Angeles Rams, the third team of his career, Baker Mayfield is having a lot of "fun."

Around The NFL

Raiders have big decision to make with Derek Carr - Larry Brown Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a big decision to make with quarterback Derek Carr immediately after the 2022 season ends

It's Time to End Tua Tagovailoa's Season | Football Outsiders

The Miami Dolphins quarterback's long-term health is more important than a potential bottom-of-the-field playoff berth.

Russell Wilson is No. 1 concern facing Broncos' coaching candidates and eyes are on lookout for 'a big red flag' - Yahoo Sports

Late Monday afternoon, after news of head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s firing had begun to sink in across the NFL and the dot-connecting to Sean Payton began in earnest, a source close to the former New Orleans Saints head coach posed what appears to be the most pressing question surrounding the Denver Broncos' opening.

NFL Week 17 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, defining moments - ESPN.com

With two weeks to go in the regular season, which teams sit atop the Week 17 Power Rankings? Plus, what moment from 2022 defines every team's year.

Move the Sticks: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Bucky's Top 5 rookie classes, plus Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum joins - NFL.com

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Chargers jump into top 10 with late-season surges - The Athletic

Plus, the Panthers have a real shot at winning their division and the Titans just can't stop sliding.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy - NFL.com

David Carr identifies five quarterbacks who could save their careers over the final two weeks of the season -- in addition to one who can repair his legacy. Plus, Kirk Cousins enters Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings for the first time this season.

NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Trevor Lawrence has surging Jaguars on playoff doorstep; Packers not dead yet - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco has the Jags up to No. 13 and says they'll be a perennial playoff contender with Lawrence