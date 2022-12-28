NFC Playoff Picture: Commanders turn to Carson Wentz to try and secure playoff spot

There’s another twist to the NFC playoff race.

Following a third straight game without a win, the Washington Commanders have seen enough of Taylor Heinicke and are going to close out the regular season with Carson Wentz. You may recall that Wentz was the starter for the Commanders, going 2-4 in his first six starts. A finger injury sidelined him and even when he was ready to return, the Commanders stuck with Taylor Heinicke as quarterback and rode Heinicke Mania all the way to a 7-5 record, but now the wheels have fallen off and Heinicke’s tendency to fumble the ball is apparently too much for Ron Rivera to handle.

This is relevant to us because in order for the Seattle Seahawks to make the playoffs, the simplest way is to win out and get at least one loss by both the Commanders and Green Bay Packers. The Commanders will finish the year with home games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, with the latter potentially resting starters if the Eagles clinch the NFC East this weekend.

You have to go all the way back to 2021 to find the last time that Carson Wentz just needed to not botch the final two weeks of the season in order to make the playoffs. The Indianapolis Colts decided he belonged somewhere else as a result of that collapse. If he can repeat his efforts this year then that could be huge for Seattle.

And while some of you are probably going “What’s the point? Seattle isn’t going to make the playoffs anyway! They stink now!” we’re gonna keep doing these posts because it’s still very possible for the Seahawks to make the postseason.