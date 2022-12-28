Seahawks bring back Jacob Hollister

The Seattle Seahawks enter the final two weeks of the season needing help to make the playoffs. It's a stark turn of events from just a couple of months ago, when sitting at 6-3 a postseason berth seemed all but guaranteed.

However, five losses in the last six games have the Hawks on the outside looking in. In addition, the Hawks have been dealt an ugly hand when it comes to injuries in recent weeks, with Tyler Lockett having missed the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following surgery and Will Dissly moving to injured reserve Tuesday. Thus, with limited depth at the tight end position with just Tyler Mabry on the practice squad behind Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant, Wednesday the Seahawks moved to add some depth by adding Jacob Hollister to the practice squad.

Now the question becomes whether the Hawks elevate Mabry or Hollister for the matchup against the New York Jets Sunday in Week 17.