Seahawks-Jets Wednesday Injury Report: Tyler Lockett does walkthrough, but no practice

The Seattle Seahawks were back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon ahead of what has become their most important game of the year upcoming on Sunday: a home matchup with the New York Jets, as quarterback Geno Smith will face off against his former team.

Seattle released their first injury report of the week.

Seahawks participation report: Long list of guys who didn’t practice. Al Woods was out there, tho. pic.twitter.com/sNwLY8LLmX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 29, 2022

Defensive tackle Al Woods being listed as a full participant in practice is a welcome sign for the Seahawks, as they could really use his presence up the middle on the defensive side of the ball against the Jets. Woods has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury.

The Seahawks did have a number of players not participate in practice on Wednesday, including key players such as Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker, Noah Fant, Abraham Lucas, and Marquise Goodwin to name a few.

Carroll said Tyler Lockett "did everything" at their walkthrough today. Said they'll take it easy on him in practice but said he was throwing and catching. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 28, 2022

The good news for Lockett, who is trying to get back on the field as quickly as possible after suffering a broken finger, is already progressing very well, as he was active in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin and running back DeeJay Dallas were both limited in practice.