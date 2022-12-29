Thursday Night Football picks and open thread: Cowboys at Titans

Thursday Night Football’s showdown this week will be a cross conference battle as the Dallas Cowboys (-12) travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans (+12). The Cowboys sit as a whopping 12-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, with Dallas sitting pretty at 11-4 while having aspirations of chasing down the Eagles for the NFC East title and potentially the No. 1 seed after taking down Philadelphia in their last game. Dallas has won five of their last six games and still have a chance to win the division.

The Titans, meanwhile, don’t have anything to play for tonight. They have lost five in a row, including a 19-14 defeat to the Texans two weeks ago, who are by record the worst team in the NFL.

Star running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to play due to a hip injury, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons have already been ruled out with their own respective injuries. And yet, it doesn’t matter because win, lose, or draw they will be playing for the AFC South title at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

The pick: Cowboys win, Titans cover the spread, over 39.5 points scored