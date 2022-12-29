Welcome to Thursday. Your Seattle Seahawks remain in an interesting group amongst the NFC hopefuls: playing for a chance at the playoffs this season while evaluating the current talent on their roster with an eye on next season. As well, the Broncos continue their somewhat historically awful season all but assuring the Seahawks a pick in the top three of the 2023 draft. Regardless of how the season ends, your ‘Hawks are in good position to continue to build towards the future while competing in a vulnerable NFC. How will it all shake out? No one knows!! Dig in to the links below!

Seahawks News

Cautionary Tales and Never Fails: Lessons to learn from other NFL teams - Seaside Joe

AFC East, AFC West: What the Seahawks can steal and avoid from some of their rivals

Cliff Avril: What Seahawks lack, what defense must do going forward - Seattle Sports

What do the Seahawks need to do going forward? Cliff Avril discussed that, Darrell Taylor and much more with K.J. Wright and Mike Salk.

Bumpus: What Will Dissly's injury means for the Seahawks' offense - Seattle Sports

With veteran TE Will Dissly sidelined due to injury, former NFL WR Michael Bumpus explains what that means for the Seahawks on offense.

Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back - Yahoo Sports

Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop.

Seahawks' Godwin Igwebuike hopes to keep pro football dream alive in city it almost ended - The Seattle Times

The signing came in the wake of Igwebuike having awed the team with his kickoff returns the previous three weeks after being elevated from the practice squad. Igwebuike has averaged 28.3 yards on nine kickoff returns, with a long of 50 and at least one return in all three games of 31 yards or better. His average would lead the NFL if he had enough attempts to qualify.

Geno Smith's resurgence with the Seahawks is 'exactly as planned' - ESPN.com

Smith, who had not been a full-time starter since the 2014 season with the Jets, was named to his first Pro Bowl this month.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Austin Blythe, Damien Lewis Grade in ESPN’s Top-10 - Seahawks.com

ESPN ranks Seahawks offensive linemen Austin Blythe, Damien Lewis in Top-10 for several categories for 2022 season.

Entering Final 2 Games, Seattle Seahawks Must Balance Playoff Push With Eyes On Future - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Still in a prime position to earn a wild card, the Seattle Seahawks have much left to play for heading into Sunday's home tilt with the New York Jets. But evaluating for 2023 and beyond must be a central focus in the process.

NFC West News

49ers news: Are we taking the 49ers' success for granted this season? - Niners Nation

The Niners have been spoiled this season

Why George Kittle is Producing More With Brock Purdy Starting - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why George Kittle's numbers have skyrocketed with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald: Is the King's Throne in Jeopardy? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Dethroning a three-time Defensive Player of the Year like Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is not something easily accomplished after one season.

Rams Coaching Staff: Will Raheem Morris get a head coaching job this offseason? - Turf Show Times

Is Raheem Morris on other teams’ radar as a head coach candidate?

Cardinals JJ Watt retirement: Arizona defensive end leaves rich NFL legacy - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end leaves a lasting legacy in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Opens up After Retirement Announcement - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt opened up in a press conference with reporters on Wednesday after his announcement to retire sent shockwaves through the league.

Arizona Cardinals Place Budda Baker, Others on Injured Reserve - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season.

Around The NFL

Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010 - Yahoo Sports

Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season.

Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders - Larry Brown Sports

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a notable response to his benching after the organization announced it.

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future - ESPN.com

Carr has been the face of the Raiders' franchise for nearly nine seasons, but does this move start the breakup process for him and the team?

Shelves, a cage and autographed photos: Inside Cowboys D’s unusual motivation tactic to create turnovers - Yahoo Sports

Dallas on takeaway pace not seen since 1970s Steelers

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Titans game on Prime Video - NFL.com

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cowboys visit the Titans on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Agent's Take: Inside the 2022 performance bonuses of 20 notable players, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith - CBSSports.com

There's money to be made with strong finishes to the regular season and deep playoff runs

NFL’s best performances of 2022: Mahomes, Jefferson defy logic; Fields, Lawrence break out - The Athletic

Josh Jacobs picked the right year to go berserk. Geno Smith has made the doubters look foolish. These are the best NFL performances of 2022.

Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller, Packers keep playoff hopes alive - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco reveals all his Week 17 picks, including the Giants clinching their first playoff berth since 2016