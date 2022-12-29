 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks-Jets Thursday injury report: Tyler Lockett participates in practice

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks were back at practice on Thursday as they continue to get set for Sunday’s home contest against the New York Jets. It’s a game that will drastically take the Seahawks season one direction or another, as NFC Wild Card spots are on the line.

The Seahawks released their updated injury report on Thursday and they did get some positive news.

Tyler Lockett, who is working his way back from a broken finger, was limited in practice on Thursday after being a non-participant on Wednesday, despite being very active in Wednesday walkthrough. This should be an encouraging sign that he will be available this weekend.

But they may still be thin at the wide receiver spot with Marquise Goodwin battling a shoulder injury to go along with a wrist injury. The shoulder injury is pretty new for Goodwin who has battled some injuries for a lot of the season.

Al Woods did not practice on Thursday after being a full go on Wednesday as he is recovering from an Achilles injury. That is a bit of a concerning piece of news, as Woods’ status is now one to closely monitor again this week leading up to Sunday.

