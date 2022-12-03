Sam’s Film Room: What happened to the Seahawks’ run defense versus Josh Jacobs and the Raiders?

As I went through the Seattle Seahawks’ film against the Las Vegas Raiders, I fully expected to do a video breakdown on Josh Jacobs’ running ability. Against Seattle, Jacobs rushed for 229 yards, and he also finished the game with 74 yards through the air. I expected to look at his performance and analyze how he used his vision and patience to win this game; however, the big story from this game wasn’t really about Josh Jacobs. The big story was complete collapse of the Seahawks’ run defense.

How were they so good against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, for example, but were so bad against Jacobs and the Raiders?

The reason for this, in my opinion, was a scheme decision that gave the Raiders an edge throughout this one. This decision was ultimately what led to Josh Jacobs creating so many yards.

This video is about 10 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

Note: Here’s the Davante Adams video that I referenced in my discussion on the “Drive” and “Yankee” concepts that the Las Vegas Raiders love to run under Josh McDaniels.