SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks defensive line biggest draft need

The calendar has turned the page to December, meaning the stretch run of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and while brought just a lone victory for the Seahawks, the majority of fans continue to believe Seattle will make the postseason.

That, of course, is more due to the strength, or rather weakness, of the NFC, but all a team can do is play the schedule given and see what that leads to.

In spite of the playoff aspirations harbored by fans, the team has some glaring weak spots that are likely to need addressed in the offseason. In particular, on the defensive line the team has been gashed in recent weeks after it appeared the team had solved its issues in the trenches after a rough start to the season. How easily the defensive line has been pushed around in the losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders, combined with the potential that neither Poona Ford nor Shelby Harris might be back in 2023 has the overwhelming majority of fans looking to the trenches for the draft in April.

In spite of the need on the defensive line, however, a huge portion of the fanbase continues to believe that the team is headed in the right direction.

Of course, a big reason why the team is headed in the right direction is because of the Russell Wilson trade and how much Wilson and the Denver Broncos are stinking things up this year. And that, of course, contributes to the direction of the team because most fans believe the first and second round picks the Hawks have from the Broncos in the upcoming draft will be picks the Hawks can make very early.