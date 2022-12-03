Seahawks downgrade Travis Homer to Out, elevate pair from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to get back to the winning ways they had shown earlier in the season Sunday in Week 13, looking to get back on track against a division rival that has given them problems in recent seasons. In particular, the Los Angeles Rams are 8-3 against the Hawks, including the postseason, since hiring Sean McVay heading into the 2017 season.

The Rams will be without a significant number of their star players on Sunday, including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and others. For the relatively healthy Seahawks, the injury report lengthened on Saturday when the team announced it had downgraded running back Travis Homer to Out due to a knee injury and illness.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad this afternoon, and downgraded RB Travis Homer to Out (knee/illness). #GoHawks https://t.co/RRY5nXyV62 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 3, 2022

In addition, the Hawks elevated a pair of players from the practice squad for the game against the Rams. The players elevated are wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and undrafted free agent linebacker Vi Jones.