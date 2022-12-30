Pete and Geno revenge game? Brock Purdy origin story? Will Broncos cut Russ? Find out in the links below!

Seattle Seahawks News

The Relationship: Seahawks-Jets - Seaside Joe

All the connections to be made between these two franchises: Seaside Joe 1396

Pete Carroll reminisces on time spent as Jets coach, former players ahead of New Year's Day matchup - KING5 Seattle

When Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks across the field Sunday at the New York Jets' sideline, he'll see some former players that used to be on his roster in Seattle. He'll also see Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who spent three years on Carroll's staff as the defensive quality control coach. That's just part of the reason this matchup has a little more juice.

Scouting notes: Siaki Ika, Dawand Jones & Peter Skoronski « Seahawks Draft Blog

Upon further review, I underestimated Siaki Ika. His performance against Iowa State was first class. He regularly absorbed double teams and drew constant attention in pass-pro. He was aggressive and powerful at the POA. His movement skills were a sight to behold as he twisted away from 1v1 blocks and at one point he pulled out a spin move. There were strings to his bow I hadn’t seen before.

Why Seahawks' Tyler Lockett can have instant impact if he returns vs Jets - Seattle Sports

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett may return from injury against a tough Jets defense. But Michael Bumpus thinks Lockett can have a big game.

Salk: Could Seahawks find an elite QB in draft? They shouldn't try - Seattle Sports

It's simply easier to build a great roster with the picks the Seahawks will have than to identify and pick an elite QB, explains Mike Salk.

Seahawks' Geno Smith says it's 'business as usual' ahead of Jets game - ESPN.com

Seahawks QB Geno Smith will face his former team, the Jets, in a pivotal game Sunday. He said "it's business as usual" for Seattle.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Embraces Being 'Underrated' - Seahawks.com

Eighth-year Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett joins Seahawks Legend Richard Sherman on the “Richard Sherman Podcast.”

The Huddle Podcast: Grounded In Seattle - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, and Dave Wyman preview Week 17 vs. The New York Jets at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets Preview: Do-or-Die Playoff Implications - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets on New Year's Day in a matchup between two teams that are desperate for a win to keep playoff hopes alive.

Seahawks’ playoff hopes depend on other teams and their own offensive line - The Athletic

After running it well late in Kansas City, Seattle seeks to carry that momentum. "If we run the ball, nobody can beat us," Phil Haynes said.

NFC West News

New Year’s resolutions for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

New Year, new Cardinals? Here are a few New Year’s resolutions for a team badly in need of them.

Arizona Cardinals: Six Takeaways Hard Knocks Episode Seven - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Hard Knocks begins to wind towards an end for the Arizona Cardinals - here's our takeaways from the seventh episode of the series.

Los Angeles Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay Feels Reinvigorated; Enough to Keep Him Around? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With rumors swirling about his future with the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean McVay has said he feels reinvigorated.

Will Baker Mayfied stay with the Rams as their backup next season? - Los Angeles Rams Blog- ESPN

If Mayfield keeps playing as he did on Sunday, the free agent market could prove lucrative for the 2018 No. 1 draft pick.

Rams-Chargers Battle for Los Angeles: Are the Rams or Chargers winning over the city of LA? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will meet for the first time in the regular season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The two teams both moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and share both a stadium...

49ers news: Deebo Samuel returns to practice for the first time since his injury - Niners Nation

Bosa and Wishnowsky both returned to practice Thursday

Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy recalls how he landed on the San Francisco 49ers' radar.

Around The NFL

Joe Burrow has funny take on gift for offensive line - Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a funny explanation for not taking part in the gift he gave his offensive line.

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Highlight 2022 All-Rookie Team | Football Outsiders

Back again, it's our annual look at the best rookies of the year, with plenty of tough calls to be made.

The Nuclear Russell Wilson Option | Football Outsiders

Why releasing Russell Wilson makes sense for the Broncos, and other riddles featuring Tom Brady and Brock Purdy.

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview - Yahoo Sports

Welcome back to the Four Verts column. Hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC clubs that appear to be set for the future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in NFL history.

Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture - Scores for Weeks 17, 18 - ESPN.com

We used the ESPN Football Power Index's most likely simulation to project Weeks 17 and 18 -- complete with game scores -- to predict how the NFL playoff field will stack up.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys survive 3 turnovers, impressive Joshua Dobbs performance to outlast Titans - Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys did it the hard way.

Week 17 NFL game picks: Eagles clinch NFC's No. 1 seed; Giants secure playoff berth - NFL.com

Can the Giants knock off the Colts to secure their first playoff berth since 2016? Will Tom Brady's Bucs be crowned NFC South champs on Sunday? Gregg Rosenthal unveils his picks for Week 17.

Top 51 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Geno Smith headline early rankings - NFL.com

Which NFL players will garner the most interest on the open market in March? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 51 prospective free agents for 2023, and the class is headlined by two players on the same playoff-bound team.

NFL playoff picture at Week 17: What’s at stake for Dolphins, Giants, Commanders and more - The Athletic

With only five berths left, the makeup of the AFC and NFC playoff fields could solidify by Sunday night.