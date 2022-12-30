 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A half dozen Seahawks Questionable for Week 17

By John P. Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks need a win in Week 17 Sunday against the New York Jets in order to keep their rapidly fading postseason hopes alive, but health could be an issue. Several notable names have appeared on the injury report this week, and the final injury report released by the team on Friday is no different.

That is nearly a quarter of the 53 man roster listed on the injury report, though several of the names are more noteworthy than others. In particular, the key offensive weapons of Tyler Lockett and Ken Walker are the names that draw the most attention. However, in spite of the Questionable designation, Walker is expected to play.

Meanwhile, one of the focal points of the offense, Lockett, says he is ready to go, but that the decision regarding whether he will play or not is up to the team.

As for the others who are listed as questionable, Ryan Neal, Abe Lucas, Travis Homer and Marquise Goodwin were all non-participants in practice for the entirety of the week, meaning it’s possible that none of them see the field.

The injury situation makes the Saturday practice squad elevations even more critical and worth monitoring more than usual, as they could give clues as to who among those listed as Questionable may or may not be able to play Sunday.

