Marquise Goodwin to IR, trio up from practice squad for Week 17

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New York Jets at Lumen Field looking to keep their postseason hopes alive, and when they do they will be without the services of several of their key offensive pieces.

Already down Will Dissly, who went on injured reserve with a knee issue earlier in the week, Saturday the Hawks moved third wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to injured reserve as well, along with making three other moves.

Moving Goodwin to injured reserve leaves the Hawks perilously thin at the receiver position, with Tyler Lockett already listed as Questionable following surgery to repair a broken hand. To replace Goodwin on the roster the Seahawks promoted Vi Jones from the practice squad, while also elevating tight end Tyler Mabry and wide receiver Cade Johnson for the matchup Sunday.

Jones is likely to pick up the special teams snap lost with Dissly moving to injured reserve, while Mabry can fill in as depth at tight end and provide help on special teams.