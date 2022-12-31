Seahawks vs. Jets Preview Podcast: Now or never for Seattle

Both the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets began the 2022 NFL season a surprising 6-3. They are now 7-8 and in need of help to make the postseason. For the Seahawks, they are not eliminated with a loss depending on other results, but the Jets are mathematically eliminated if they suffer defeat in Seattle.

Seattle’s offense has really struggled during this three-game losing streak, and injuries have played a major role. The Jets offense has not been good for most of the season but that’s far more to do with poor quarterback play than anything else. They will have Mike White at the helm and Zach Wilson will not even be active. Robert Saleh’s Jets defense is top-10 in DVOA and in points allowed, so points may be hard to come by for both teams.

Undoubtedly the main storylines for this one outside of the playoff picture are Geno Smith starting against the team that drafted him, as well as the plethora of exciting rookies on either team: Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, and Kenneth Walker III for the Seahawks, and Garrettt Wilson, ‘Sauce’ Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson II for the Jets.

Listen to our Seahawks-Jets preview with Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens in the audio player below.

