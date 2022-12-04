Seahawks vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are on the outside looking in as far as the playoff race is concerned, having lost two straight games by a combined 11 points. To kick December off, the team travels to SoFi Stadium for the second time this season, this time to face NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams (3-8).

While the Seahawks have surprised many by being in the playoff chase, the Rams’ dreams of defending their Super Bowl title are up in smoke. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve, while Aaron Donald is missing this game due to injury for the first time in his career. John Wolford, who technically has a playoff win by virtue of starting (but not finishing) the 2021 NFC Wild Card against the Seahawks, will get the start at quarterback over Bryce Perkins.

A Seattle win would put them back in a wild card spot (unless the Commanders-Giants game ends in a tie), so there’s a lot riding on this team’s ability to bounce back and vanquish a wounded longtime foe.

Oh yes, and this is Bobby Wagner’s first game against the Seahawks since he was released in March. We miss you, Bobby!

Here are all the details fans need on this early December divisional matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Odds

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at just 41.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)