2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 1st Quarter game thread

It’s been five years since the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams on the road. I cannot think of a better opportunity to snap that streak than today’s matchup in SoFi Stadium. There’s no Matthew Stafford, no Cooper Kupp, no Aaron Donald, and a host of other regular starters for the Rams. The Seahawks are pretty damn healthy (outside of whatever flu bug is going around the team) and are in must-win mode after dropping two straight games.

If the Seahawks can’t win this then we probably can forget about the postseason and wonder if a 6-3 start will give way to a sub .500 finish that many had expected at the start of the year. Not only do I expect a win today but it needs to be so clear-cut that the Rams are not within one possession of tying or taking the lead at any point in the 4th quarter.

SEA!!!!