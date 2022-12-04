Seahawks vs. Rams: Geno Smith’s late touchdown pass leads Seattle to huge 27-23 win

It wasn’t easy but the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) perhaps saved their season with a dramatic 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). Geno Smith threw for 367 yards and 3 touchdown passes, including the dramatic game-winner to DK Metcalf with just :36 left when the team was down 23-20.

The Seahawks run defense struggled against a badly undermanned Rams offense, giving up 171 yards on the ground. John Wolford was held to 14/26 passing for 178 yards and a couple of interceptions, capped off by the game-sealing interception by Cody Barton in the closing seconds.

Seattle is now in a wild card spot over the Washington Commanders, who are 7-5-1 to Seattle’s 7-5. This win did come at a cost, as Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury and did not return after the 2nd quarter. Tony Jones had to carry the load in the 2nd half with injuries to both Walker and DeeJay Dallas, who did return in the 2nd half.

1st Quarter

The Rams got the ball first and marched down the field with ease. Run defense problems for the Seahawks continued and there was a 3rd down play-action throw to Ben Skowronek that was LA’s biggest pass play of the series. John Wolford found Brandon Powell on a quick screen to get to the 1, and Cam Akers punched it in on the next play. 7-0 Rams.

The Seahawks answered back with their own opening drive touchdown. Kenneth Walker III ripped off a 30-yard run to kick things off, and then a few plays later (after a Bobby Wagner sack, mind you!) Geno Smith found an open Tyler Lockett for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith beat the blitz and was aided by a great block by DeeJay Dallas. 7-7.

John Wolford led the Rams on a 7-play, 53-yard drive that was all too easy for Los Angeles. Thankfully for the Seahawks defense, Tutu Atwell could not keep both feet inbounds on what would’ve been a 3rd down touchdown grab. Matt Gay booted one through from 40 yards out. 10-7 Rams.

Both teams traded punts to wrap up the opening frame.

2nd Quarter

Backed up at their own 9, Geno Smith was 6/8 for 78 yards and he capped off the drive with a beautiful touchdown throw in the back corner of the end zone to Noah Fant. Beautiful stuff by Geno and it’s his second touchdown on the afternoon. 14-10 Seahawks.

John Wolford threw a dime to Van Jefferson on a free play to put the Rams into Seattle territory and close to field goal range. On his next throw? A garbage throwback pass into the waiting arms of Tariq Woolen! Six interceptions on the year for the rookie.

The Rams defense forced a punt anyway, capped off by another Bobby Wagner sack on Geno. They got into field goal range on their next possession but had a scare when Uchenna Nwosu strip sacked Wolford. The Rams recovered, played it safe on 3rd and 16, then kicked a 54-yard field goal to pull within one. 14-13 Seahawks.

3rd Quarter

Back-to-back throws by Geno Smith to DK Metcalf put the Seahawks into Rams territory. Unfortunately, Geno Smith took way too long with the ball and was strip sacked by Michael Hoecht. The ball propelled forward about 20 yards and Taylor Rapp recovered it. Thankfully the Seahawks defense forced a three-and-out, capped off by Jordyn Brooks’ first sack of the season.

DK burned Derion Kendrick for a 40-yard gain on the next series. Geno found Tyler Lockett to get the Seahawks in the red zone, where the lack of healthy running backs made it a pass-only situation. Metcalf committed a roughness penalty on Jalen Ramsey in a dead ball foul but it thankfully didn’t cost them any points. Jason Myers hit from 41. 17-13 Seahawks.

The Seahawks defense forced another three-and-out, highlighted by Tariq Woolen breaking up a long ball intended for Tutu Atwell. Woolen was a couple of steps behind Atwell but his closing speed showed up in a big way.

It looked as if Bobby Wagner had picked off Geno Smith on a checkdown to Tony Jones, who had the ball ripped away from him as they went to the ground. Upon replay review, the play stood as an interception. I suppose Jones never had full control of the ball and that’s why it was upheld as a turnover.

Wolford suffered a minor ankle tweak after getting his foot stepped on, but then came back in and threw a dart to Van Jefferson to get to the Seahawks’ 22.

4th Quarter

The Rams got into the red zone in search of the lead, but Uchenna Nwosu denied them with a critical 3rd down sack of Wolford to force another field goal. 17-16 Seahawks.

An 11-play, 67-yard drive for the Seahawks stalled in the red zone for a field goal. Geno threw a deep ball to an open Tyler Lockett to set the offense up deep in Rams territory, but a failed run by DeeJay Dallas, a short gain screen to Will Dissly, and a throw nearly picked by Taylor Rapp prompted another Jason Myers field goal. 20-16 Seahawks with 6:46 left.

Needing a touchdown to take the lead, the Rams were in four-down territory. Wolford converted a 4th and 2 bootleg. Brandon Powell took off for a 20-yard gain on an inside handoff. Cam Akers scored on a 6-yard run to give the Rams the edge. 23-20 Rams with 2:56 to go.

Geno completed a couple of passes that gained 16 yards, then the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey committed an illegal contact to give Seattle another 5 yards. A toss out in the flat to Noah Fant got Seattle into Rams territory out of the two-minute warning. Smith threw consecutive incomplete passes to force 3rd and 10. Geno found Lockett for a first down to the Rams’ 30. A run with DeeJay Dallas got them to the 25. Out of a timeout, Geno found Goodwin over the middle to the 8-yard line with :41 left. First and goal to Metcalf! TOUCHDOWN!!! On Jalen Ramsey!! 27-23 Seahawks with :36 left.

Darrell Taylor sacked John Wolford with 31 seconds left and pushed them back to their own 18 and forced the Rams to use their second to last timeout. Wolford incomplete to Van Jefferson on 2nd and 16 down to :26 left. Woolen with the PBU on 3rd and 21 after a Rams false start. Here’s 4th and forever... PICKED BY CODY BARTON! SEAHAWKS WIN! 27-23 Seahawks Final.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Cam Akers 1-yard touchdown run - SEA 0, LAR 7

1st Quarter: Tyler Lockett 36-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 7, LAR 7

1st Quarter: Matt Gay 40-yard field goal - SEA 7, LAR 10

2nd Quarter: Noah Fant 4-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 14, LAR 10

2nd Quarter: Matt Gay 54-yard field goal - SEA 14, LAR 13

3rd Quarter: Jason Myers 41-yard field goal - SEA 17, LAR 13

4th Quarter: Matt Gay 36-yard field goal - SEA 17, LAR 16

4th Quarter: Jason Myers 26-yard field goal - SEA 20, LAR 16

4th Quarter: Cam Akers 6-yard touchdown run - SEA 20, LAR 23

4th Quarter: DK Metcalf 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 27, LAR 23

Seahawks Injury Report

S Josh Jones was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

RB Kenneth Walker III left the game in the 2nd quarter with a right ankle injury. He was ruled out.

RB DeeJay Dallas was doubtful to return after a 2nd quarter foot injury. He returned in the 3rd quarter.

WR Marquise Goodwin left the game in the 2nd quarter with a hand injury. He returned in the 3rd quarter.

RB Tony Jones was evaluated for a head injury in the 3rd quarter. He returned to the game.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks return home against the Carolina Panthers (4-8) on Sunday, December 11th at 1:25 pm PT on FOX.