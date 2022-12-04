Seahawks vs. Rams: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the late FOX window of Week 13, but they’re nowhere near the most anticipated late window kickoff on either CBS or FOX. CBS will have the Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals at 1:25 PM as part of their doubleheader, while FOX’s premier 1:05 PM game is the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers.

As always, 506 Sports does the coverage maps, and you’ll notice that yellow is sparse outside of traditional Seahawks markets and Southern California. If you’re not in yellow, you’re out of luck watching the normal way on your local FOX affiliate.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be your broadcast team for this one. They worked the Seahawks’ wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants. Funnily enough they’ve also called all of the Rams’ wins on the season and none of their losses, so something has to give!

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Jets-Vikings (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Broncos-Ravens (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Steelers-Falcons (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Browns-Texans (CBS): Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Titans-Eagles (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Jaguars-Lions (FOX): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Packers-Bears (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Commanders-Giants (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

1 PM

Dolphins-49ers, 1:05 PM (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Seahawks-Rams, 1:05 PM (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chiefs-Bengals, 1:25 PM (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Chargers-Raiders, 1:25 PM (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross