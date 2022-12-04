It’s the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Big playoff implications for Seattle at stake! Who you got today?

#np Rivers of the Red Planet by Max Graef

Seahawks News

Forget Geno Smith's contract for a minute: What do other top-of-market deals cost? - Seaside Joe

What do tackles, cornerbacks, running backs, and edge rushers cost these days? Seaside Joe 1370

How a 71-year-old immigrant in Seattle got a job — and citizenship - The Seattle Times

Taye said the nonprofit agency’s Ready to Work program gave him the language and job skills needed to secure employment. ACRS is one of 13 social-service agencies serving seniors, families and children in King County that benefits from The Seattle Times’ annual Fund for Those in Need. ACRS was founded in 1973, aimed at providing mental health services for Asian American and Pacific Islander residents who may have faced difficulties finding care or misdiagnoses because of language or cultural bar...

Huard: What Seahawks are getting in new safety Johnathan Abram - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks added former first-round safety Johnathan Abram to the team this week. Brock Huard breaks down what Abram brings to the table.

Seattle Seahawks 'Really Impressive' Rebuild Draws Praise from Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks flipped the script from rebuilding bunch to potential playoff squad in a very short time span, leaving NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay impressed.

6 Things To Know About The Seahawks’ Week 13 Opponent, The L.A. Rams - Seahawks.com

Learn more about Seattle’s Week 13 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC West News

Two Arizona Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals enter the final stretch of games needing to win out - these two players can help in just that.

49ers Offense Needs to Come Alive Against the Dolphins - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Why the San Francisco 49ers need their offense to step up against the Miami Dolphins.

3 keys to a 49ers victory over the Dolphins: Christian McCaffrey will have to outscore Tyreek Hill - Niners Nation

Blitz Tua, bend but don’t break against the pass, and score some points, please?

Rams are shutting down Matthew Stafford: What it means for Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

Stafford was placed on injured reserve on Saturday

Rams-Seahawks: 5 things LA needs to do to stop the bleeding - Turf Show Times

How can the Rams end their losing streak against the Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seattle Seahawks - Why? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the motives behind starting John Wolford under center for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, as opposed to Bryce Perkins, who received his first career start last week.

Around The NFL

Jets players wear great Mike White T-shirt ahead of Week 13 game

The new York Jets once again showed their support for quarterback Mike White by wearing great T-shirts ahead of Sunday's game.

Texans 'maximizing the opportunities' to improve through draft - Houston Texans- ESPN

Houston is 1-9-1 and in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. But there are glimmers of hope in the post-Deshaun Watson era.

Inside Carlos Dunlap's bittersweet journey to 100 sacks - ESPN.com

Dunlap logged his 100th sack this season, something he promised his late father he would achieve.

Picks And Predictions For Week 13 Matchup Against The Los Angeles Rams - Seahawks.com

Local and national media members make their picks for the Week 13 matchup in Los Angeles vs. the Rams

NFL Week 13 expert roundtable: Deshaun Watson’s return, Dolphins-49ers, Mahomes vs. Burrow - The Athletic

The rest of Week 13 roars to life Sunday with Watson's return, Eagles-Titans and a matchup between two of the league's top QBs.