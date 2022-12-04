No surprises on Seahawks inactives list for Rams showdown

Sunday at Lumen Field the Seattle Seahawks look to notch just their fourth victory over the Los Angeles Rams since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017.

Since McVay was hired by Los Angeles to replace Jeff Fisher the Rams are 8-3 against the Hawks when including the postseason, and currently enjoy a three game winning streak in the series dating back to the Wild Card round of the playoffs in 2020.

With that in mind, Seattle enters the game about as healthy as can be at this time of the season, while the Rams roster has been depleted by injury after years of above average health. The Seahawks announced Saturday that running back Travis Homer would miss the game due to both a knee injury and the illness that ran through the locker room this week.

The full list of inactives for the Week 13 game is: