2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Ravens’ Tyler Huntley sends Denver to ninth loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost superstar franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to a knee injury at the end of the first quarter. Luckily for them, Tyler Huntley is a capable backup quarterback and the Denver Broncos (3-9) can’t score points.

Huntley led an 89-yard game-winning drive and plunged into the end zone from two yards out with 28 seconds left in regulation to propel Baltimore to a 10-9 win over Denver in a game that, like most Broncos games, was an unwatchable puntfest.

TOUCHDOWN TYLER HUNTLEY WITH 28 SECONDS TO GO!



Denver still had a chance to win and found themselves in fringe field goal range after a Russell Wilson pass to Jerry Jeudy and a couple of Wilson scrambles. Time was limited and with no timeouts, Nathaniel Hackett opted for the 63-yard field goal with Brandon McManus over a Hail Mary. McManus’ kick was straight but well short, which for the Ravens was a bad thing last week but a great thing today.

Russell Wilson’s statistics look nice: 17/22 for 189 yards, 21 yards rushing, and only two sacks taken. Of course, the Broncos didn’t score a touchdown and went 2/12 on 3rd down. They scored on their opening drive, then again in the two-minute drill before halftime, and wrapped up their points with an 8-yard drive off a Huntley interception. This is an incomprehensibly bad group.

Baltimore tried giving the game away. I mean they really really tried.

Denver once again will have a sub .500 season and as Seattle Seahawks fans we absolutely love it. That first- and second-round draft capital may be firmly entrenched in the top-5 of the order at this rate.

Draft Pick Status: Tankathon says the Broncos’ 2023 first-round pick, which belongs to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade, is 3rd overall.

Up next: Denver is now 3-9 and their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2). Consider them 3-10.