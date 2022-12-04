Injury Update: Ken Walker out for rest of Rams game

In what was a rough first half at times for the Seattle Seahawks in their division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, the Hawks suffered a pair of injuries on the offensive side of the ball that could prove problematic in the second half.

Both rookie running back Ken Walker III and veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin are questionable to return with injuries, per the team.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR Marquise Goodwin (hand) and RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) are Questionable. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 4, 2022

Walker appeared to injure his foot on a red zone rushing attempt, while Marquise Goodwin suffered a hand injury. DeeJay Dallas was on the field at running back in place of Walker on the last possession for Seattle, while Laquon Treadwell was filling in for Goodwin. Treadwell has only been with the Hawks since early November, and it appears the third receiver role could fall to him for the remainder of the game. Rookie Dareke Young is also active, but has played just 49 offensive snaps so far this season.

UPDATE

Walker has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.